Lorigo event well attended

Erie County Conservative Party Chairman Ralph Lorigo hosted a very well attended fundraiser for his son, Joseph, county legislature majority leader, on Monday night at his West Seneca home.

Among those in attendance were retired State Supreme Court Judge Sal Martoche, former District Attorney Frank Clark, and Erie County Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy.

Lorigo is the longest serving party chairman (1995) in Erie County.

Two of the region’s top criminal defense attorneys, Joel Daniels and Herbert Greenman, were in attendance.

Park District school board member Carl Paladino also made an appearance.