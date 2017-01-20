Louie’s Texas Red Hots Celebrates 50 Years

It’s a golden anniversary for the leader of the Texas Hot business





BUFFALO, N.Y. – Since opening its doors in 1967, Louie’s Texas Red Hots has proudly been serving its delicious Sahlen’s hot dogs, special sauce, Greek favorites and more. The name has become synonymous as one of Western New York’s landmark chain restaurants and they’ve recently partnered with Sahlen’s, another Buffalo original. This year, as the restaurant celebrates its 50th Anniversary, they will show gratitude to its customers with “Take it Back Tuesdays” until May.

The community that has helped Louie’s grow from one to seven locations is welcome to stop by any of its restaurants on the first Tuesday of every month until May, and if they purchase one hot dog they receive a second at a “retro” price.

“When I opened there were about 20 Texas Hot places and they all went family style. We stayed true to the Texas Hot to make it the leader of his business,” said Louie Galanes, owner, Louie’s Texas Red Hots. “We are extremely grateful to Western New Yorkers who have made Louie’s Texas Red Hots a culinary institution. Without them we wouldn’t be able to serve residents and visitors throughout Niagara and Erie Counties. ‘Take it Back Tuesdays’ is a way for us to show thanks as we think about the past 50 years.”

In addition to “Take it Back Tuesdays,” Louie’s is celebrating its 50th anniversary by being the official sponsor of the Buffalo Bandits, a new app; and promoting it’s “Skip the Dishes” amenity, an online delivery and pickup service.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots may be best known for their Sahlen’s hot dog grilled on a flat top, served on a steamed roll with mustard, silver onions and topped with Louie’s special, 100-percent beef, spicy meat sauce, but certain locations serve a variety of dishes 24/7. There is a full breakfast all day, in addition to made-to-order sandwiches such as Souvlaki Beef and Chicken along with Gyro’s and homemade spanakopita. Try Louie’s Old Fashioned Milkshakes made with real ice cream, milk and syrup, which has been popular for 50 years.

Louie’s Texas Red Hots originally opened May 2, 1967 on Bailey and Delevan Aves, and now has seven other locations. Its newest location is on Webster St. in North Tonawanda. They also have locations at Delaware and Hertel Ave., Bailey Ave. and Route 33, Elmwood Ave. near Forest, Harlem and Mineral Springs, Transit near Losson Rd., and Southwestern Blvd. and Abbott near New Era Field.

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More information about Louie’s Texas Red Hots can be found at louiestexasredhots.com.