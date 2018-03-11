Magritte catalogue for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art

Print Art for the USA from Germany

Dr. Cantz’sche Druckerei Medien GmbH, a Wurzel Mediengruppe company in Germany, is internationally regarded as the first port of call for high-quality catalogs and art books. The artists in America know this, too. “Most of all, we can look forward to many commissions from museums, galleries and publishers from the USA,” confirms Heinz Wurzel, owner of Wurzel Mediengruppe.

The latest news is that Dr. Cantz’sche Druckerei Medien has printed a Magritte catalogue for a major exhibition at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibition “René Magritte – the Fifth Season” will be shown from May 19 to October 28, 2018. Dr. Cantz’sche Druckerei Medien printed 12,500 copies for this.

An important visitor came to Esslingen to mark this occasion. James Brandon Williams, the museum’s chief graphic designer, is on-site to carry out the print approval. “Catalogues and art books have to be printed perfectly. Every shade of color must be reproduced precisely and the contours and light effects must be just right. The print should not be inferior to the original,” explains Klaus Prokop, responsible for sales and production for Dr. Cantz’sche Druckerei Medien in the USA.

Total production is to be completed in mid-February. Then the 252-page, 1.3-kilo catalogues will be shipped by sea freight to San Francisco – in time for the exhibition opening.

Heinz Wurzel and James Brandon Williams at the print approval

Wurzel Mediengruppe information

Wurzel Mediengruppe, based in Esslingen (Germany) and with an annual turnover of 50M Euro, covers almost all sectors of the printing and media industry. 12 companies at 6 locations with a total of 365 employees develop and realize tailor-made products in print and digital format – from printing through photography and 3D animation to mobile apps. The companies in the group are among the leading providers in their respective fields, and their products and services have received several awards. Wurzel Mediengruppe makes media into an experience – printed, digital and interactive.

Printed sheet with the cover “René Magritte – the Fifth Season”