Man Sentenced to 20 Years in State Prison for Violent Sexual Assault

Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced on Friday, June 21st that Duvan A. Berrio-Hernandez, no permanent address, was sentenced today in County Court by Judge Caroline Wojtaszek to serve the next 20 years in State Prison for his conviction of Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree. Berrio-Hernandez previously admitted to sexually assaulting a woman in Niagara Falls on November 5th of last year.





Seaman stated: “What happened to this young woman was quite simply the realization of her worst nightmare. This defendant spotted her walking, began to follow her and then lewdly exposed himself to her. She attempted to flag down help, screamed for help, but was not successful. The defendant then chased her down, tackled her to the ground, and sexually assaulted her while threatening her with a knife. This individual was illegally in this country. I do not know the details of his arriving in the United States or Niagara Falls, but he clearly poses the most extreme risk to our community. He will now be imprisoned here for the next 20 years for his despicable crime and then hopefully deported.”





The case was investigated by the Niagara Falls Police Department and prosecuted by Special Victims Unit Bureau Chief Heather Nicholson.