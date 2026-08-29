Milo Yiannopoulos Arrested By ICE

Milo Yiannopoulos, the British-born far-right commentator, former Breitbart editor and self-described professional internet troll, was arrested by ICE Thursday at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and faces deportation to the United Kingdom.

DHS confirmed the arrest Friday. He is being held pending removal.

Yiannopoulos legally entered the United States on May 14, 2019 on a visa. He never left.

"He chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws," DHS said. He missed an immigration hearing on July 22, at which point an immigration judge issued a final order of removal.

He was arrested at the airport Thursday, whether he was attempting to leave voluntarily or had other travel plans was not disclosed.

The irony that the internet seized on immediately: Yiannopoulos spent years as a vocal supporter of aggressive immigration enforcement.

In June 2025 he called for ICE checkpoints at supermarkets, gas stations, strip malls and intersections and demanded immediate deportation for anyone unable to prove legal status. He is now the subject of exactly those policies.

He will remain in ICE custody pending removal.