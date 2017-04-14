UB Center For the Arts Tues Apr 18th 7pm & 8:30pm $29.50

One of the leading bands in Columbia’s new music scene, Monsieur Perine’ won the Latin Grammy Award for “Best New Artist” and earned a Grammy nomination for their most recent album, “Caja de Musica.” Celebrating the tradition of Django Reinhardt’s gypsy jazz stylings, Monsieur Perine’s adds a variety of Latin elements to the mix. The band performs on traditional South American instruments and their virtuosic instrumental foundation connects 1930’s Paris with the youthful spirit of modern Bogota. Sexy lead singer Catalina Garcia swings the band’s unique swing style with a sweet uplifting tone that is the center of this up-and-coming Latin music ensemble.