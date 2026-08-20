Nathan Gallagher, Below Deck Mediterranean Star, Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

Nathan Gallagher, the Irish bosun who has appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean since 2024 and whose current season on Bravo documents him navigating his bosun duties while being present for his newborn son with castmate Gael Cameron, was arrested on December 27, 2025 in Australia on domestic violence charges, Rolling Stone reported Tuesday citing a New South Wales Police memo.

The charges, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intentionally choking a person without consent and common assault.

The alleged incident occurred on December 26 at a Sydney-area apartment complex involving an unnamed 29-year-old woman. No serious injuries were reported. He was granted conditional bail. It is not clear how he has pleaded.

The additional detail that names Cameron: a corresponding court case lists Gallagher as the subject of an Apprehended Violence Application filed on behalf of Gael Cameron, a mechanism under New South Wales law used to protect people who fear harm from another individual. A hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Neither Bravo nor Gallagher has publicly commented. The season currently airing was filmed last summer, before the December incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available 24 hours a day through the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.