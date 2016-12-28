New Years Eve Parties

New Year’s Eve Party- Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar

253 Allen St.

Sat. Dec. 31, 2016, 7pm

Cost: $30 surf and turf

The SNM crew featuring legendary DJ’s Milk and Cochise with the Incredible Scott Down

42 North NYE Keg Drop

42 North Brewing Company

25 Pine St East Aurora, 14052

Sat Dec. 31, 2016 9pm-1am

We will be dropping a keg in the brewhouse when the clock strikes midnight in celebration of 2017. Live music as well as special beer tappings!

New Year’s Eve Gala

J’s White Elephant

1404 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, NY

Sat Dec. 31, 2016

The Royal Room Package – Early Bird Pricing $75 ($85 after Dec 25th): NYE Dinner with reserved seating and live music featuring Tom Bender and other music for your listening and dancing pleasure

The Crown Lounge Package – Early Bird Pricing $55 ($65 after Dec 25th). Includes a Buffalo Style Station Buffet, a six hour premium bar with bottled beer, craft beer, mixed drinks, wine, and soda. This area features our dance floor and house DJ spinning all your favorite top 40 songs from 10pm – 4am.

Emo Night NYE Party

Waiting Room

334 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY, 14202

Sat. Dec. 31, 2016 9 pm

Ticket Price: $25.00 – $40.00

Like Emo!? Like Pop Punk?! So do we!! Come RING in the New Year with us and hundreds of your friends as we sing along and dance to our favorite EMO & Pop Punk songs from the 90’s thru Today! Be sure to take advantage of our 4 hour open bar PLUS our Pizza and Wing Buffet, including Vegan Pizza!

The Lodge New Year’s Crystal Ball

79 w Chippewa st

Sat. Dec 31st 2016, 10 pm

Tickets: $40 at the door, $30 presale

Tickets include: 1 drink ticket, passed hors d’ouevres, access to downstairs and game room, champagne toast at midnight, special performance by D.J. Drop D at 11pm

NYE 70’s Bash

Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.

4350 Seneca St, W. Seneca 14224

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 9pm-1am

Tickets: $23-56

A 70’s Bash to Groove into the New year. Music, games, and fun for everyone at this optional, but encouraged, 70’s themed party. Includes catered food, open bar, full line of specially crafted non-alcoholic beverages; specialty toast at midnight as we drop the keg and pull the poppers.

Time Lapse 2017 NYE Party

Surrender

3148 Main St. 14214

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 9pm

18+ Event

Tickets: starting @ $15 (Add $5 surcharge at door for under 21)

Come party w/ Stinkahbell (UK), Gunman (BE), Xotec 3.0 (US) & More. Two full bars, outdoor patio, drink specials all night.

New Year’s Eve Gypsy Ball

Gypsy Parlor

376 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14213

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 8pm-4am

Cost: $5-without dinner $40 -dinner

Gypsy Parlor is putting on an all-night party in true Buffalo bar fashion and will take you back in history for this one. The Fredtown Stompers will play jazz, big band, and swing music from the 1910s-1920s. DJs will follow until 4:00 a.m. truly giving the night a full range of flair and energy. A champagne toast and prime rib buffet add to the night’s festivities making sure everyone gets their full NYE experience.

New Year’s Eve Party with Rusted Root and Funktional Flow

Buffalo Iron Works

49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 8pm-doors 9pm-show

Cost: $30/advance, $35/day of show

Sometimes we’re feelin’ like we just need to dance around all night without the dinner and the formality. The vibes will be going on all night with a heavy dosage of chill music and dancing. This event is 21+.

New Year’s Eve Party- 31 Club

31 N Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 7pm-2am

Cost: $99/person

With options such as Escargot, Duck, Lobster Tail, and Veal Osso Bucco, foodies will feel the ultimate enjoyment. Live entertainment will also be provided, as well as all the decoration fixings for your New Year’s pleasure.

New Year’s Eve Party – Lockhouse Distillery

41 Columbia St., Buffalo, NY 14204

Cost: $5

Lockhouse has pizza parties and they are already beyond legit. Throw in an appetizer menu, champagne toast (with a second bar for easy champagne refills, whaddup), and you have an amazing night ahead of you. Lockhouse is throwing its Second Annual New Year’s Eve Party and this year it will be headlined by Frontstreet Men. There will be a special cocktail menu and bottle specials all night including Veuve Clicquot, Brotherhood Blanc de Blanc, and many more suave options.

Club Marcella’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball

439 Pearl St., Buffalo, NY 14202

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 9pm-4am, drag show at 11pm

Cost: 21+ is free admission before midnight and $10 after, under 21 is $10before midnight and $20 after midnight

New Year’s is about being who you want to be and starting the year off on the right foot. Get loose at Marcella’s Masquerade Ball and be free to put on your favorite mask and dance the night away. And of course it wouldn’t be a party without Marcella’s signature drag show

Statler Ice Ball

Statler city, Genesee st and Franklin St. across from The Convention CenterSaturday, Dec. 31. 2016, doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: $115 – $135

Self-proclaimed as “Buffalo’s Premier New Year’s Eve party,” the Ice Ball features live entertainment, a full meal, four rooms, and an open bar! Live entertainment is by Boys of Summer, Big City Horns, Jeff Toy from Toy Brothers, and more.

Resurgence Brewing Co.Party

1250 Niagara St., 14213

Sat, Dec. 31, 2016 9pm-1am

Tickets: $100

Head on over to RBC this New Year’s Eve for a classy celebration inclusive of an open bar, s’mores, champagne, cigars, and more!

Brew Year’s Eve

Buffalo RiverWorks

359 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203

Sat Dec. 31, 2016 7pm-12:30am

Presale: $110; Door: $130

Brew Year’s Eve is the perfect option for pre-gaming, or an early night in. A great date night for a couple, RiverWorks Brew Year’s Eve includes an open ice skating rink, beer and wine stations, live music by Urban Renewal, and, of course, a sneak peek at RiverWorks brews (there’s still more!).

EXCLUSIVE Black & White EXTRAVAGANZA

The Groove Lounge Cafe,

1210 Broadway @ Lathrop St. Buffalo, NY 14212

Sat Dec. 31, 2016 8pm- Sun Jan 1, 6am

Tickets : $35 – $300

Formal wear is a must. This event is inclusive of entertainment, food, and wine. Perfect for large groups, the Groove Lounge offers tables of ten for $300 — if you do buy a table, you get free champagne or a group photo!

New Year’s Eve Party-Big Ditch Brewing Co.

55 E. Huron St

Sat. Dec 31, 2016 8pm-1am

Tickets : $65

Craft beer, great food, a DJ, and a view of the Electric Tower fireworks & ball drop at midnight!