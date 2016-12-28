New Years Eve Parties
New Year’s Eve Party- Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar
253 Allen St.
Sat. Dec. 31, 2016, 7pm
Cost: $30 surf and turf
The SNM crew featuring legendary DJ’s Milk and Cochise with the Incredible Scott Down
42 North NYE Keg Drop
42 North Brewing Company
25 Pine St East Aurora, 14052
Sat Dec. 31, 2016 9pm-1am
We will be dropping a keg in the brewhouse when the clock strikes midnight in celebration of 2017. Live music as well as special beer tappings!
New Year’s Eve Gala
J’s White Elephant
1404 Abbott Rd, Lackawanna, NY
Sat Dec. 31, 2016
The Royal Room Package – Early Bird Pricing $75 ($85 after Dec 25th): NYE Dinner with reserved seating and live music featuring Tom Bender and other music for your listening and dancing pleasure
The Crown Lounge Package – Early Bird Pricing $55 ($65 after Dec 25th). Includes a Buffalo Style Station Buffet, a six hour premium bar with bottled beer, craft beer, mixed drinks, wine, and soda. This area features our dance floor and house DJ spinning all your favorite top 40 songs from 10pm – 4am.
Emo Night NYE Party
Waiting Room
334 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, NY, 14202
Sat. Dec. 31, 2016 9 pm
Ticket Price: $25.00 – $40.00
Like Emo!? Like Pop Punk?! So do we!! Come RING in the New Year with us and hundreds of your friends as we sing along and dance to our favorite EMO & Pop Punk songs from the 90’s thru Today! Be sure to take advantage of our 4 hour open bar PLUS our Pizza and Wing Buffet, including Vegan Pizza!
The Lodge New Year’s Crystal Ball
79 w Chippewa st
Sat. Dec 31st 2016, 10 pm
Tickets: $40 at the door, $30 presale
Tickets include: 1 drink ticket, passed hors d’ouevres, access to downstairs and game room, champagne toast at midnight, special performance by D.J. Drop D at 11pm
NYE 70’s Bash
Rusty Nickel Brewing Co.
4350 Seneca St, W. Seneca 14224
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 9pm-1am
Tickets: $23-56
A 70’s Bash to Groove into the New year. Music, games, and fun for everyone at this optional, but encouraged, 70’s themed party. Includes catered food, open bar, full line of specially crafted non-alcoholic beverages; specialty toast at midnight as we drop the keg and pull the poppers.
Time Lapse 2017 NYE Party
Surrender
3148 Main St. 14214
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 9pm
18+ Event
Tickets: starting @ $15 (Add $5 surcharge at door for under 21)
Come party w/ Stinkahbell (UK), Gunman (BE), Xotec 3.0 (US) & More. Two full bars, outdoor patio, drink specials all night.
New Year’s Eve Gypsy Ball
Gypsy Parlor
376 Grant St., Buffalo, NY 14213
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 8pm-4am
Cost: $5-without dinner $40 -dinner
Gypsy Parlor is putting on an all-night party in true Buffalo bar fashion and will take you back in history for this one. The Fredtown Stompers will play jazz, big band, and swing music from the 1910s-1920s. DJs will follow until 4:00 a.m. truly giving the night a full range of flair and energy. A champagne toast and prime rib buffet add to the night’s festivities making sure everyone gets their full NYE experience.
New Year’s Eve Party with Rusted Root and Funktional Flow
Buffalo Iron Works
49 Illinois St., Buffalo, NY 14203
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 8pm-doors 9pm-show
Cost: $30/advance, $35/day of show
Sometimes we’re feelin’ like we just need to dance around all night without the dinner and the formality. The vibes will be going on all night with a heavy dosage of chill music and dancing. This event is 21+.
New Year’s Eve Party- 31 Club
31 N Johnson Park, Buffalo, NY 14201
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 7pm-2am
Cost: $99/person
With options such as Escargot, Duck, Lobster Tail, and Veal Osso Bucco, foodies will feel the ultimate enjoyment. Live entertainment will also be provided, as well as all the decoration fixings for your New Year’s pleasure.
New Year’s Eve Party – Lockhouse Distillery
41 Columbia St., Buffalo, NY 14204
Cost: $5
Lockhouse has pizza parties and they are already beyond legit. Throw in an appetizer menu, champagne toast (with a second bar for easy champagne refills, whaddup), and you have an amazing night ahead of you. Lockhouse is throwing its Second Annual New Year’s Eve Party and this year it will be headlined by Frontstreet Men. There will be a special cocktail menu and bottle specials all night including Veuve Clicquot, Brotherhood Blanc de Blanc, and many more suave options.
Club Marcella’s New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball
439 Pearl St., Buffalo, NY 14202
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 9pm-4am, drag show at 11pm
Cost: 21+ is free admission before midnight and $10 after, under 21 is $10before midnight and $20 after midnight
New Year’s is about being who you want to be and starting the year off on the right foot. Get loose at Marcella’s Masquerade Ball and be free to put on your favorite mask and dance the night away. And of course it wouldn’t be a party without Marcella’s signature drag show
Statler Ice Ball
Statler city, Genesee st and Franklin St. across from The Convention CenterSaturday, Dec. 31. 2016, doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: $115 – $135
Self-proclaimed as “Buffalo’s Premier New Year’s Eve party,” the Ice Ball features live entertainment, a full meal, four rooms, and an open bar! Live entertainment is by Boys of Summer, Big City Horns, Jeff Toy from Toy Brothers, and more.
Resurgence Brewing Co.Party
1250 Niagara St., 14213
Sat, Dec. 31, 2016 9pm-1am
Tickets: $100
Head on over to RBC this New Year’s Eve for a classy celebration inclusive of an open bar, s’mores, champagne, cigars, and more!
Brew Year’s Eve
Buffalo RiverWorks
359 Ganson St, Buffalo, NY 14203
Sat Dec. 31, 2016 7pm-12:30am
Presale: $110; Door: $130
Brew Year’s Eve is the perfect option for pre-gaming, or an early night in. A great date night for a couple, RiverWorks Brew Year’s Eve includes an open ice skating rink, beer and wine stations, live music by Urban Renewal, and, of course, a sneak peek at RiverWorks brews (there’s still more!).
EXCLUSIVE Black & White EXTRAVAGANZA
The Groove Lounge Cafe,
1210 Broadway @ Lathrop St. Buffalo, NY 14212
Sat Dec. 31, 2016 8pm- Sun Jan 1, 6am
Tickets : $35 – $300
Formal wear is a must. This event is inclusive of entertainment, food, and wine. Perfect for large groups, the Groove Lounge offers tables of ten for $300 — if you do buy a table, you get free champagne or a group photo!
New Year’s Eve Party-Big Ditch Brewing Co.
55 E. Huron St
Sat. Dec 31, 2016 8pm-1am
Tickets : $65
Craft beer, great food, a DJ, and a view of the Electric Tower fireworks & ball drop at midnight!
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