New York Giants Release Braxton Berrios

The New York Giants released wide receiver Braxton Berrios on Sunday as part of their 53-man roster cutdown, and Adam Schefter immediately reported that the Giants plan to bring him back before the regular season opener.

"The Giants are releasing veteran WR Braxton Berrios but plan on bringing him back for the first game," Schefter wrote.

The reason the Giants can do this without losing him: Berrios is a vested veteran, a player with four or more accrued NFL seasons, who is not subject to the waiver wire.

The Giants can release him without any other team having the opportunity to claim him.

He becomes a free agent and can re-sign whenever the Giants are ready, as early as Monday. It gives the organization a temporary roster spot to handle other transactions without sacrificing Berrios.

The 30-year-old signed with the Giants in June after spending 2025 with the Houston Texans.

He impressed in training camp, particularly as a slot option and return specialist, and had been expected to make the roster. He still will. The Giants open the season September 14 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.