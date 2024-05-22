Niagara County Recognizes EMS Week

The Niagara County Legislature has passed a resolution recognizing May 19 through May 25 as “National EMS Week,” a time to honor our emergency personnel who are the frontlines of providing immediate care to those in need. This is the 50th anniversary for National EMS Week.

The Legislature’s resolution recognizes and thanks all EMS personnel across the county – first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out-of-hospital medical care providers – for the work they do to bring medical aid to our residents, often in times of emergency and crisis situations.

“We are very fortunate to have such dedicated emergency services personnel in Niagara County , be it our volunteer fire companies, first-responders, ambulance companies and so many others who are there every day, ready to respond to whatever situation arises,” said Jonathan Schultz, Director of Emergency Services for Niagara County. “And with the launch of the new Niagara County Ambulance Service this past December, we have been able to further supplement the great work that was already being done in the EMS community.”

The resolution was presented by Legislator Mike Hill, far left, to Niagara County Ambulance Service employees Carl Farris, Advanced Emergency Medical (AEMT); Joseph Lewis, Emergency Medical Technician (EMT); Chloe Brennan, Paramedic; Taylor Summerville, EMT; Brent Ast, Critical Care Technician; Chris Sharp, AEMT; Tim Licht, Supervisor, Tom Eggert, EMS Manager; and Emergency Services Director Jonathan Shultz.