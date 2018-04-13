Nickel City Con Announces 2018 Headliner Hulk Hogan — Saturday, May 19th!

Nickel City Con, presented by Dave & Adam’s, explodes with the news of Hulk Hogan at the BuffaloConvention Center on Saturday, May 19th. He will be appearing on Saturday only with a limited amount of VIP Experience, Autograph and Photo Op tickets available.





Hogan joins the impressive celebrity guest lineup of Jeremy Bulloch (Star Wars), Lou Ferrigno (The Incredible Hulk), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jason Mewes (of Kevin Smith’s film fame), Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Jason David Frank (Power Rangers), Lori Petty (Tank Girl, Point Break), Barbara Eden (I Dream of Jeannie), Corbin Bernsen (Major League, LA Law) and The Young Bucks (Tag Team Professional Wrestlers). Featured comic book creators Peter Tomasi (Superman, Super Sons), Frank Cho (Hulk, Harley Quinn), Frank Tieri (Harley Quinn, Wolverine), Chris Burnham (Batman Inc.), and Ron Marz (Green Lantern, Witchblade) will also be in attendance.





Nickel City Con is fun for all ages and filled with Q&A panels, workshops, Cosplay contests, escape rooms by Escape Room Adventures WNY, gaming, a kids activity room, and new for 2018 – Horror Fest at Nickel City Con.

Tickets are on sale now at www.nickelcitycon.com/tickets. Discounted daily tickets are also available at the Dave & Adam’s retail store located at 8075 Sheridan Dr. in Williamsville.