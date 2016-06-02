Nickel City Con Coming To Buffalo This August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (May 23, 2016) – Dave & Adam’s Card World is proud to announce the inaugural Nickel City Con is coming to Buffalo, New York the weekend of August 13-14, 2016.

Nickel City Con, presented by Dave & Adam’s, will be a two-day fan festival celebrating pop culture, science fiction, super heroes, comic books and more with over 200 vendors and artists expected to attend. The show will take place in the heart of Downtown Buffalo at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

Sean Astin

“This is going to be an event that Western New York has never seen before,” said Adam Martin, CEO of Dave & Adam’s Card World. “Nickel City Con will have something for everyone. From families to enthusiasts, and everyone in between, this is going to be an experience you won’t want to miss.”

Nickel City Con will feature celebrity guests from the entertainment world, including movies, sports, TV and comic books. Celebrity guests confirmed to appear at Nickel City Con include WWE Legend and 16-time World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair, actor Brett Dalton from the hit TV programs “Agent Carter” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, actor Sean Astin from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, The Goonies and Rudy, legendary comic book artist Neal Adams and the actor and martial artist that portrayed Darth Maul in Star Wars: Episode 1, Ray Park.

Additional celebrity guests will include stars from “Comic Book Men”, “The Walking Dead”, “Game of Thrones” and “Supernatural”.

Ray Park

There will be a Cosplay competition during Sunday’s events at Nickel City Con, where attendees are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters from movies, television and video games to win various prizes. Comic book collectors will be able to have their comic books graded at Nickel City Con by Certified Guaranty Company (CGC) as well.

Tickets are now available on the Nickel City Con website www.nickelcitycon.com. General admission tickets are $15 per day with a special two-day VIP pass for $49.95. VIP admission includes early entry to the show, VIP Swag Bag and a $10 gift certificate to be used towards any celebrity autograph. Discounted single day tickets can be purchased at both Dave & Adam’s retail locations (2217 Sheridan Dr. in Tonawanda and 8075 Sheridan Dr. in Williamsville). General admission hours for Nickel City Con are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 13 and 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14.

Brett Dalton

Vendor and artist space for Nickel City Con is filling up fast. Anyone interested in exhibiting is encouraged to e-mail vendors@nickelcitycon.com or contact John Grimaldi at (716) 970-2833.

Nickel City Con, presented by Dave & Adam’s, would like to thank its official corporate sponsors for their support including, the Buffalo Bills, Buffalo Sabres, Artvoice, Upper Deck, Topps, UPS and Cryptozoic Entertainment.

For more information visit the official Nickel City Con website at www.nickelcitycon.com, like the show’s official Facebook page www.facebook.com/nickelcitycon and follow on Twitter and Instagram (@NickelCityCon).

Ric Flair

About Dave & Adam’s: Dave and Adam’s Card World was founded in 1991 when two friends opened a small card store in Buffalo, N.Y. Over 25 years later, Dave and Adam’s is generally regarded as the largest online seller of trading cards in the world. Dave and Adam’s is locally-owned and operates two retail stores as well as a 35,000-square foot custom office and warehouse facility in Tonawanda, N.Y. that supports dacardworld.com.