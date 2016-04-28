Now Playing in Theatres

OPENING

THE AMERICAN SIDE- Independent film shot partially in Buffalo about a low-rent detective searching for a long-lost design by enigmatic genius Nikolai Tesla. North Park

CITY OF GOLD- Documentary about Pulitzer Prize-winning food critic Jonathan Gold as he explores the culinary culture of Los Angeles. Eastern Hills

KEANU- Comedy starring Keegan Michael Key and Jordan Peele as two friends who hatch a plot to rescue their beloved stolen kitten from a dangerous street gang. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

MOTHER’S DAY- Garry Marshall’s family dramady revolves around a TV host (Julia Roberts), a divorced woman (Jennifer Aniston), and a daughter (Kate Hudson) who wants to strengthen her relationship with her mother. Flix, Maple Ridge, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

PAPA: HEMINGWAY IN CUBA-Drama about a young writer (Giovanni Ribisi) who travels to Havana to meet with writer Ernest Hemingway (Adrian Sparks) during the cuban revoltuion. Directed by Bob Yari. North Park.

RATCHET AND CLANK- Animated action-comedy based on the popular video game series, Flix, Regal Elmwood, Regal Niagara, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit, Regal Walden

ETC.

DARLING- Thriller about a lonely young woman who descends into madness when she becomes the caretaker of a mysterious New York mansion that has a troubled past. The Screening Room Fri. 7, 9 Sat, 9

THE FISHER KING (1992). Terry Gilliams’s drama cocnerns a cynical radio DJ (Jeff Bridges) who attempts to help a homeless man (Robin Williams) whose life he inadvetently shattered. Presented as part of the Buffalo Film Seminars. Dipson Amherst Thu. 7

I AM BELFAST- Mark Cousin’s documentary explores the history of Northern Ireland’s capital city. Presented by the Cultivate Cinema Circle. North Park Thu. 930

THE PRIVATE EYES (1980)- Comedy mystery about two goofy Scotland Yard detectives Tim Conway and Don Knots) sent to investigate foul play at a London mansion. The Screening Room Sat. and Tue. 730

PURPLE RAIN (1984)- Classic rock musical starring the legendary Prince, featuring music from his beloved album of the same name. North Park Fri. 930, Regal Quaker, Regal Transit

SHALL WE DANCE (1996)- Japanese film which inspired the American remake of the same name. North Park Fri. and Sat. 1130a