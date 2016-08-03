On the Boards…

ONGOING

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Shakespeare in Delaware Park, directed by Steve Vaughan, starring Bonnie Jean Taylor, Chris Hatch, Zev Steinberg, Marissa Puzutto, Norm Sham, Adam Yellen, Marc Ruffino, David Lundy, Rolando Gomez. Through August 21 Tue-Sun at 7:30. Shakespeare Hill in Delaware Park (856-4533). shakespeareindelawarepark.org

IT’S ONLY A PLAY, comedy by Terrence McNally presented bcomedy by Terrence McNally presented by Buffalo United Artists, directed by Drew McCabe, starring Anthony Alcocer, Anthony Chase, Adam Hayes, Jimmy Janowski, Lisa Ludwig, Mary Kate O’Connell, Michael Seitz. Through Aug 14, Sat at 8, Sun at 7. Alleyway Theatre, One Curtain Up Alley (886-9239). www.buffalobua.org

CLOSING

EVITA, musical by Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber, directed by Randall Kramer, starring Michele Marie Roberts, John Fredo, Marc Sacco, Paschal Frisina III, Arianne Davidow, Victoria Perez, Jeffrey Coyle, Alejandro Gomez, Taylor Carlson, Jon Yepez, Matthew Iwanski, Emily Yancey, Jake Hayes, Thomas Evans. Through Aug 7, Wed & Thu at 7, Fri at 8, Sat at 4 & 8, Sun at 2. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

W3, new play by Jamie Hamilton, presented by Barking Fish Project for the 2016 Infringement Festival, directed by Morgan Hamilton, starring Sarah Hamilton, Coreen Hamilton, Moira Hamilton. Aug 4 at 7pm & Aug 6 at 2:45pm Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave. (523-3274). www.barkingfishproject.com

TOO BIG TO FAIL, new play by Michael Fanelli presented by Subversive Theatre Collective for the 2016 Infringement Festival, directed by Verneice Turner, starring Tim Finnegan, Tyler Brown, Tamara Hopersberger. Aug 4 at 7:30. Manny Fried Playhouse, 255 Great Arrow Ave. 652-6719

SPECIAL PRESENTATION

LOOKING, comedy by Norm Foster presented by Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, directed by Jay Desiderio, starring Don Gervasi, Marc-Jon Filippone, Lisa Hinca, Tammy Reger. Through Aug 28. Bobby J’s Italian American Grille, 204 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga (395-3207). www.mybobbyjs.com

MUSICALFARE PREMIER CABARET- Where the Girls Are starring Wendy Hall, Renee Landrigan, Michele Marie Roberts, Aug 13 at 8; The Music of Cole Porter with The Phil Sims Cabaret Big Band featuring Katy Miner, Aug 20 at 4 & 8. MusicalFare Theatre, 4380 Main St., Amherst (839-8540). www.musicalfare.com

UPCOMING

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW, comedy by William Shakespeare presented by Chautauqua Theater Company, directed by Andrew Borba. Aug 12-19. Bratton Theater, Chautauqua Institution (357-6250).