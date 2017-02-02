OPENING SHOTS

IT SHOULDA BEEN YOU at O’Connell & Company

Sara Kovacsi who stars in the show about a wedding gone haywire with attorney Len London of the Alleyway Theatre and Heather Reed who plays the bride.





Actors Jose DiVincenzo and Ellen Horst with the show’s director, Roger Paolini, and Donna Hoke, WNY rep for the Dramatists Guild.

Actor Tom Owen with Matthew Mooney who plays the best man, Gregory Gjurich, who plays a beleaguered hotel employee, and Dan Urtz who plays the better man.





Paulette Harris of the Paul Robeson Theatre, with Marykate O’Connell who plays the mother of the groom, Adam Hayes who plays the groom, and actress Mary Craig.