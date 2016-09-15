OPENING SHOTS – Buffalo, NY
Clockwise: Cast members Jamie Nablo, Kevin Craig, and Wendy Hall
Don’t Talk to the Actors
Comedy by Tom Dudzick at the Kavinoky
Clockwise: Cast members Jamie Nablo, Kevin Craig, and Wendy Hall; Long time friends, playwright/director Tom Dudzick with actors Tom Owen and Ellen Horst; Peter Palmisano and
Long time friends, playwright/director Tom Dudzick with actors Tom Owen and Ellen Horst
URINETOWN at Subversive Theatre Colllective, Jenn Stafford who plays Ms. Pennywise, with Ryan Kaminski who plays Bobby Strong, and Tyler Brown who plays Officer Barrel
GYPSY– Classic musical at MusicalFare Below: Loraine O’Donnell who stars as Rose with Marina Laurendi who plays Gypsy, and John Fredo who plays Herbie
Loraine O’Donnell who stars as Rose with Marina Laurendi who plays Gypsy, and John Fredo who plays Herbie
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