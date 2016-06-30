THE WINTER’S TALE

Shakespeare in Delaware Park

iphone 5s refurbished and actress Mary Kate O’Connell” width=”1000″ height=”750″ /> Cast members Jennifer Toohey who plays Mopsa, the clown’s girlfriend, with Tracy Snyder who plays Dorcas, and actress Mary Kate O’Connell

Jordan Levin who plays Autolycus, with Lisa Vitrano who plays Paulina, and Tom Loughlin who plays Camill

Actor Chris Young with Matt Witten who plays Leontes, and Patrick Moltane who plays Polixenes