OPENING SHOTS: Theater

THE WINSLOW BOY

at Irish Classical Theatre

Irresistibly deliciously wonderful Kate LoConti, (above) who gives a perfectly modulated performance as New Woman, Catherine Winslow, with her mother Kyle LoConti, and actor P.J. Tighe





Actors Kurt Erb and Sharon Strait, with Matt Witten, who gives an engaging performance as attorney Sir Robert Morten, and Pamela Rose Mangus who plays the Winslow Mom. Robert Rutland also distinguishes himself, with his masterful balance of comedy and passion in this ingenious post-Shavian comedy by Terence Rattigan









Actor/singer/voice teacher Kelly Meg Brennan, with Lisa Ludwig who plays Violet, and the Winslow Boy himself, Collan Zimmerman.





I’M FINE

at Alleyway

Two divine ladies of Buffalo theater, Ann Roaldi Boucher and Eileen Dugan with “I’m Fine” star Ray Boucher, who skillfully navigates the lead role, staying out of the way of consummate character actress Joyce Stilson





Joyce Stilson, just hit a bull’s eye (and knows it!) as a succession of colorful characters, (below) with playwright Neal Radice, and delightful co-stars, Emily Yancey, and James Cichocki

CABARET

at Shea’s

Stage Manager Robert V. Thurber with Jon Peterson who gives an unbridled generously playful performance as the Emcee, with Scott Robertson who is perfection as Herr Schultz. This remount of the Sam Mendes Broadway production gives the talented cast free reign to fill the roles with their own vivid personalities. Mr. Peterson is brilliant in the iconic role. Mary Gordon Murray is profoundly affecting as Fraulein Schneider. Leigh Ann Larkin makes a delightful Sally Bowles.

MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET

at MusicalFare

Steve Copps who plays Elvis, Arianne Davidow who plays Dyanne, and drummer Brian McMahon (of the Jakiel-McMahon theater dynasty).

Andrew J. Reimers who provides an uncanny approximation of Johnny Cash, with Jeffrey Coyle who plays Rock icon Sam Phillips, and Brandon Barry who plays Carl Perkins in this energetic, engaging,and marvelously entertaining show about one legendary night in the history of Rock and Roll. Joseph Donohue III is especially winning in a show-stealing turn as Jerry Lee Lewis, pounding on the piano with more skill than Lewis ever actually had!