The Optimistic Man by Justin Karcher

Without a doubt, I’ve achieved all my New Year’s resolutions

I was tired and drained most of the time, feeling sick a lot

I drank myself under the table more often than not

I couldn’t see straight, it was like I was cock-eyed

Cigarettes were my seeing eye dogs

I followed their smoke signals straight into green incinerators of love

Where my trash was converted into energy that will power the future

Our future

Running hand in hand toward vast fields of champagne windmills

Where the good times never die and we never slow down

Not for anything in the world

Where the music of the soul is LCD Soundsystem’s Sound of Silver on repeat

An infinite loop where all of our friends are pounding back shots

Of North American scum and wondering if America is falling apart

And if it is, should they even care