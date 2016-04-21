The Optimistic Man by Justin Karcher
Without a doubt, I’ve achieved all my New Year’s resolutions
I was tired and drained most of the time, feeling sick a lot
I drank myself under the table more often than not
I couldn’t see straight, it was like I was cock-eyed
Cigarettes were my seeing eye dogs
I followed their smoke signals straight into green incinerators of love
Where my trash was converted into energy that will power the future
Our future
Running hand in hand toward vast fields of champagne windmills
Where the good times never die and we never slow down
Not for anything in the world
Where the music of the soul is LCD Soundsystem’s Sound of Silver on repeat
An infinite loop where all of our friends are pounding back shots
Of North American scum and wondering if America is falling apart
And if it is, should they even care
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