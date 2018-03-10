Petulant Elton John vows no more fans onstage, ‘you f—d it up’, after fan high fives him

Sir Elton John, 70, walked off the Caesars Palace stage mid-set on Thursday night after a fan kept trying to high-five him.

The incident occurred during John’s performance of the 1973 hit “Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting,” which he performed with a group of fans onstage behind the singer – something he has done during past performances of the song.

He was much disturbed by the fan and told him to “fuck off.”

After the stage had been cleared, he came back onstage and scolded the audience.

“No more coming on stage on ‘Saturday Night,’” he said. “You fucked it up.”

In a statement to E!, John said the person was trying to touch his piano keys during the song “while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop. He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.”

John’s next song was “The Circle of Life” from Disney’s The Lion King.

Last month, during Mardi Gras, John invited fans onstage to sing the same song. A fan threw Mardi Gras beads at John while he was singing. A few beads hit him in the face. John was aided by security as he checked his teeth to make sure that there wasn’t any damage.

After a few seconds, John composed himself and resumed the song.

John recently made headlines announcing he would officially retire from touring.