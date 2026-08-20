Peyton Watson Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers

Peyton Watson's long restricted free agency standoff is over. The Cleveland Cavaliers acquired the 6-foot-8 wing from the Denver Nuggets in a three-team sign-and-trade Wednesday that also involved the Los Angeles Clippers and Washington Wizards, signing him to a four-year, $88 million guaranteed deal with a player option.

The full trade: Cleveland gets Watson and Cam Whitmore from Washington. The Nuggets get an unprotected 2031 Cavaliers first-round pick and a 2032 Kings second-rounder.

The Clippers get Max Strus from Cleveland. Washington gets Tre Mann and cash from Cleveland. Denver waives Julian Reese.

Watson, 23, averaged 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists on 49.1 percent shooting in 54 games for Denver last season, one of the best available restricted free agents in years.

The Nuggets wanted to keep him but their five-year, $125 million commitment to Christian Braun made retaining Watson at market value too expensive.

He joins Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, who the Cavaliers can now re-sign, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

That is a starting five that should compete for the Eastern Conference Finals at minimum. Cleveland gave up a first-round pick they will not miss. Watson is the best player they could possibly have gotten with it.