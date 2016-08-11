Poetry: Call Me Cunning; by Josh Smith



Call Me Cunning

by Josh Smith

I poke hornets’ nests.

I run toward the bright light of a fire.

I drill holes in the ice that supports me.

Call it incredible, call you incredulous,

call me in…sane!

I’m never careful about what I ask for.

I take three hits to give one — a trait I can’t replace,

a gift I can’t return.

I’ll hear caution, a whisper on the wind,

tickling my ear when I say…

A swan dive death, with bated breath I’m told, wake up!

But I can’t die, I can’t lie paralyzed in a bed.

I’m beyond death, and beyond broken bones.

I’m beyond danger, and beyond fear.

I fly in a death-proof bodysuit, and I poke wolverines’ nests!

I run toward the bright lights of Chernobyl!

I drill holes in glass ceilings!

Call it ridiculous, call you a disbeliever,

Call me out…to play.