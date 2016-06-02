GUACAMOLE HOUR
BY LISA WILEY
— at the lake house
Five avocados wait on the sill,
a little conspiracy ripening,
as I wonder who they’re for.
Our host faces the sink,
goes to work while we sandwich.
And I still don’t realize what he’s up to
until he presents the gleaming glop —
emerald mix of mashed meat,
jalapenos, ruby onions, cilantro —
to our porch table overlooking the lake
where we two couples converse
about nothing and everything
all at once as the children interrupt a board game
to scoop up this delicious paste.
These enchanted moments
before the bowl is scraped clean.
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