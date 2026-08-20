Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Moving Back To Britain

Prince Harry and Meghan are moving back to the United Kingdom, relocating from their Montecito, California home to a private residence outside London later this month, six years after they stepped back from royal duties and left for North America.

The Guardian and CNN both reported the news Wednesday morning. The couple have enrolled their children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in British schools ahead of the September term, according to The Telegraph.

King Charles was informed of the plans on Sunday, notably after the family's July visit to Highgrove, where Charles met his grandchildren for the first time in four years.

That reunion, CNN understands, may have been pivotal. A source close to the King says he welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity. He has made clear there will be no change to Harry and Meghan's status as private individuals and non-working royals.

Harry made several UK trips this year, including in July for Invictus Games planning, when Meghan and the children joined him and they visited Althorp, Princess Diana's family home. The security question that long complicated Harry's returns appears to have been resolved sufficiently to make a move practical.

The couple have not commented publicly. Britain's tabloids are expected to do that for them.



