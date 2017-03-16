Town Ballroom Sun Mar 19th 7pm $30/$34

Big Mike Geier is a six-foot-eight-inch Atlanta-based singer, entertainer and bandleader of the band Kingsized. Puddles Pity Party is the persona he has created known for his distinctive whiteface clown costume. The “Sad Clown with Golden Voice” is back with a suitcase full of all new emotional anthems and plenty of Kleenex! Puddles’ set is peppered with a brilliant sense of the absurd, mixing lots of humor with awkward, tender moments. The Boston Globe observed “It seems like a parody. But when Puddles opens his mouth to sing, it’s beautiful. Operatic.” Puddles has more than 180,000 fans on Facebook and over 40 million views on YouTube.