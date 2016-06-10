RACHEL SAGE – THU, 6/14

THE 9TH WARD AT BABEVILLE | THU, JUNE 14 @ 8PM | $10 ADV / $15 DAY OF SHOW

Rachel Sage is a soulful vocalist and innovative multi-instrumentalist from New York City. She is one of the busiest touring artists in independent music with her band The Sequins. She has earned a loyal following for her dynamic piano playing, delicate guitar work, soulful vocals and improvisational audience interaction. Sage has shared the stage with Sarah McLachlan, A Great Big World, Judy Collins, Shawn Colvin, Marc cohn, Jamie Collum, The Animals and Ani DiFranco. She won the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and several independent music awards. Sage will be celebrating the release of her latest album “Choreographic”, which delivers a musically ambitious and emotionally accessible tribute to her very first love:Dance.