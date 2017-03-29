Fallsview Casino Thurs. March 30th & 31st 9pm • $40

Widely regarded as the architect of Canadian Rock n’ Roll Guitar, platinum musician Randy Bachman performs some of the most popular songs of all time such as “You Ain’t See Nothing Yet”, “Takin Care of Business”, “Lookin Out For Number One”, “American Woman”, “No Sugar Tonight”, “Undun” and “These Eyes.” Bachman was the lead guitarist for both The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive. Head over the bridge and see one of Rock’s true living legends.