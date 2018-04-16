Restorative Practice Advocates to Host the Third Annual Restorative Justice Day at UB

Buffalo, NY – The University at Buffalo School of Social Work and Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, a non-profit advocating for Restorative Practices across Erie County, will be hosting the Third Annual Restorative Justice Day on April 21, 2018 from 9am to 5pm. Located in UB South Campus’s Diefendorf Hall, Restorative Justice Day 2018 will be a free event that promotes and educates the public on Restorative Practices and best practices on how it can be used in schools, communities, and the legal system.

With a theme of Honoring the Past and Restoring the Future, the event will include workshops that focus on using restorative practices to empower youth and communities, increase trauma informed care within the school system, and create best practices to provide greater impacts in areas such as the justice system. Keynote Speakers for the event are Nancy Reistenberg, restorative justice specialist from the Minnesota Board of Education, and Retired Chief Lenard Wetherbee, Program Advisor and founder of C4RJ. In addition, there will be cultural performances drawing on the indigenous roots of Restorative Practices.

“Racism, trauma, incarceration, and high rates of disproportionate suspensions contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline are a few of the many issues facing our nation. But how do we begin to address them?” said Dina Thomspon, Board President at Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition. “This framework, the authentic dialogue of restorative practices, has and continues to actively address harm and conflict and building real community. As we meet for the third year, we want people hear stories from those instrumental in this cultural shift ohand how they are positively impacting communities around our county through restorative practices.

To learn more about the conference and/or become involved, please contact Dina Thompson at ecrjc567@gmail.comor call (716)816-8830