The Roaring Twenties Are Coming Back

The 1920s come back to life in Buffalo later this month with the opening at 26 Virginia Place of The Twilight Room, a new bar and restaurant highlighting the atmosphere, drinks, food, and entertainment of one of America’s most glamorous decades.

The new nightspot was the idea of Steven and Jason Lorenzo, brothers with a combined 48 years in the hospitality business. The concept begins at the entrance, where you actually have to pull a levered book, opening the moveable bookcase door to the hidden speakeasy within. Art deco is the motif, of course, which sets the scene for hot jazz and sultry blues musical entertainment nightly.

Jason and Joshua designed and executed the nightclub interior to their eclectic tastes. All work was done on their own. They took no government subsidies or loans in the process. They literally slept on benches for a year right in the new establishment to accomplish their dream.

The Twilight Room will use exclusively locally-sourced supplies and products from Buffalo, including Ashker’s Farm for juices, Guercio and Sons, and other Buffalo distributors. It’s what they’re calling a “Pro-Buffalo Bar”, featuring a gourmet menu including desserts and freshly-baked breads.

Located on picturesque Virginia Place right across from the fashionable restaurant icon Mother’s, The Twilight Room experience is guaranteed to transport you back to Prohibition Days.

If you can bob your hair, put a flapper dress on, and arrive in a Stutz Bearcat you’ll fit right in. However, that’s not required. If you just want to bask in the era and enjoy the some naughty ’20’s-era jazz, blues, great food and vintage cocktails this might be the place you’re looking for.