Buffalo Iron Works Tues April 11 8pm • $20

Said The Whale is a JUNO Award-winning, radio chart-topping indie rock band from Vancouver. It started out as an exploratory songwriting experiment led by high school friends Tyler Bancroft and Ben Worcester. They will be performing songs from their latest album “As Long As Your Eyes Are Wide Open.” The album is a singer/songwriter’s album guided by introspective lyrics and gorgeous group harmonies. Tyler states that “This is our most personal, earnest record for sure.” Buffalo-based alternative rock band Mom Said No opens the show with their high-energy performances and superb vocal harmonies.