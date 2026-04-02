Sam Altman’s Sister Accused Him Of Rape And Sexual Abuse And A Judge Just Refused To Let The Case Die

Annie Altman filed an amended civil lawsuit against her brother Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in federal court in St. Louis.

The amended complaint follows a March 20 ruling by U.S. District Judge Zachary Bluestone that opened a legal path for her case to continue under Missouri’s child sexual abuse statute, a route the original filing had not clearly established.

Sam Altman has denied all of his sister’s allegations.

He is countersuing Annie Altman for defamation. Lawyers for Sam Altman did not respond to requests for comment at the time of publication.

What Is Annie Altman Alleging?

Annie Altman, who is 31, has accused her brother of sexually abusing and raping her on multiple occasions between 1997 and 2006 at the family’s home in Clayton, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis.

According to court filings, she alleges the abuse began when she was three years old and Sam was twelve.

She alleges it escalated over the following years, involving what the original complaint described as forcible touching, oral sex, battery, molestation, sodomy, and rape.

She alleges the last instances of abuse occurred when she was a minor and her brother was an adult. The abuse allegedly ended around 2006, when Annie was approximately twelve.

Annie Altman has alleged she has experienced PTSD, extreme emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression as a result.

She is seeking damages. Her attorney is Ryan Mahoney, whose Illinois-based firm specializes in sexual assault and harassment cases.

Annie Altman first made allegations publicly on social media beginning in 2021, including an X post in which she wrote, “I’m not four years old with a 13 year old ‘brother’ climbing into my bed non-consensually anymore.”

She also posted a video in which she claimed to have been molested by “an almost tech billionaire,” a detail that became the basis for Sam Altman’s defamation countersuit. The original lawsuit was filed in January 2025 in the Eastern District of Missouri.

What Have The Courts Ruled So Far?

On March 20, Judge Bluestone ruled that Annie Altman’s original standalone claims of sexual assault and sexual battery had expired under Missouri’s statute of limitations, those claims lapsed in 2008, eighteen years before the original complaint was filed.

However, the judge noted that Missouri’s Child Sexual Abuse statute operates differently from standard tort claims and permits some accusers to pursue cases involving alleged childhood abuse from long ago, under specific conditions.

The judge granted Annie Altman leave to amend her complaint to bring her claims explicitly under the Missouri CSA statute rather than as standalone tort counts.

The amended complaint filed Wednesday is the result of that ruling, a legal restructuring that keeps the case alive where it otherwise would have been dismissed entirely.

The Reason Foundation’s legal analysis of the March 20 ruling noted that Missouri revised its Child Sexual Abuse statute in 2004 to create a new statutory cause of action with its own limitations period, which is what Judge Bluestone allowed Annie Altman to invoke in her amended complaint.

Under Missouri law as currently structured, survivors of childhood sexual abuse can file civil claims until the later of their 31st birthday or three years from the date they discover the link between their abuse and their injuries.

Annie Altman is 31. The amendment to pursue claims under the CSA statute rather than common-law tort counts is the procedural mechanism that allows the case to proceed.

Sam Altman’s Response And Countersuit

Sam Altman has denied all of Annie Altman’s allegations since they were first filed publicly in January 2025. In a joint statement at the time with his mother Connie, and brothers Jack and Max, the family said, “All of these claims are utterly untrue.”

The statement described the situation as causing “immense pain to our entire family” and said that Annie Altman faces “mental health challenges” and “refuses conventional treatment and lashes out at family members who are genuinely trying to help.”

Annie Altman’s attorney Ryan Mahoney responded that it is not uncommon for family members to deny allegations of sibling sexual abuse, and said there was “no evidence that her own mental health has contributed to her allegations.”

In court filings, Sam Altman said his family has provided Annie Altman with financial support, including assistance with medical expenses, housing, and employment.

He characterized her lawsuit as extortion. Sam Altman’s defamation countersuit is based on the social media posts she made referring to the alleged abuse, including the video describing “an almost tech billionaire.”

Judge Bluestone’s March 20 ruling also allowed Sam Altman’s defamation and abuse of process claims against his sister to proceed.

Sam Altman is represented by the firm Munger, Tolles and Olson. His lead attorneys on the case are Dane Paul Shikman, Hailyn Jennifer Chen, Xiaonan April Hu, Cordell Brown, and Jonathan Kravis, alongside Thomas J. Magee of Hepler Broom in Missouri.

Who Is Sam Altman?

Sam Altman, 40, is the CEO and co-founder of OpenAI, the artificial intelligence company that released ChatGPT in November 2022. ChatGPT became the fastest-growing consumer application in history at the time of its launch and transformed public and industry awareness of large language model AI.

OpenAI has since been valued at more than $300 billion in private funding rounds. Forbes estimates Sam Altman’s personal net worth at approximately $3.3 billion.

He became globally prominent during the AI boom that followed ChatGPT’s launch and has since been one of the most recognizable figures in the technology industry.

In November 2023, he was briefly removed as CEO by OpenAI’s board before being reinstated within days following pressure from investors and employees.

He is not the only major figure in AI facing legal challenges: Elon Musk has separately sued OpenAI over its structural transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity.

The Broader Context Of The Lawsuit

The case arrives at a moment of heightened public scrutiny around accountability for powerful figures in the technology industry.

Sam Altman is not merely a corporate executive, he has become one of the most publicly visible figures in the world, testifying before Congress on AI regulation, meeting with heads of state, and appearing at major policy summits.

The Infrastructure Summit in Washington, D.C. in March 2026 was among his most recent public appearances.

His face and name are now synonymous with the AI industry itself in a way that very few individuals in any sector have ever achieved.

That visibility makes the lawsuit impossible to separate from the broader moment. Annie Altman has been making her allegations publicly since 2021, well before Sam Altman became a household name.

Her first X posts referencing abuse predate ChatGPT’s launch by more than a year. What has changed is not the allegations but the magnitude of his profile, and with it, the audience for every legal development.

Annie Altman’s attorney Ryan Mahoney has represented other sexual abuse plaintiffs and has consistently pushed back on the family’s characterizations of his client.

In a response to the Altman family’s joint statement denying the allegations, Mahoney said, “It is not uncommon for parents and other family members to deny sexual abuse perpetrated by a sibling. In this case, they are focusing on the wrong sibling.”

He has also stated that there is no evidence Annie Altman’s mental health has contributed to her allegations.

The Missouri Child Sexual Abuse statute under which the amended complaint now proceeds is notable for the specific window it creates. Under Missouri law, survivors of childhood sexual abuse have until their 31st birthday or three years from the date they discover the link between their abuse and their injuries, whichever is later.

Annie Altman turned 31 in 2025. The timing of the original January 2025 lawsuit, and the amended April 2026 complaint, is directly tied to that legal deadline.

The fact that Judge Bluestone allowed the amendment rather than dismissing the case outright means the core allegations will now be tested against the statute’s requirements, rather than disposed of on procedural grounds alone.

The case is Altman v. Altman in the Eastern District of Missouri. The amended complaint was filed April 1, 2026. No trial date has been set.