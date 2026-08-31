Sam Hartman Released By Washington Commanders

Sam Hartman's two-year tenure with the Washington Commanders ended Sunday as the team waived the 27-year-old undrafted quarterback while reducing their roster to 53 players.

Hartman had been with the organization since signing as an undrafted free agent out of Notre Dame in 2024, spending most of his time on the practice squad and never appearing in a regular season game.

The competition this summer was a genuine one. Hartman and rookie Athan Kaliakmanis, a sixth-round pick out of Minnesota, had similar preseason numbers: Hartman completed 65 percent of his passes for 211 yards, Kaliakmanis 64.9 percent for 294 yards.

Both threw zero touchdowns. But Kaliakmanis showed a higher ceiling, particularly with deep ball accuracy on throws to Jaden Bradley and Nick Nash against Detroit. That was enough to tip the decision.

Marcus Mariota remains the backup to Jayden Daniels despite missing most of the last month with a sprained MCL. Kaliakmanis is expected to be the team's third quarterback.

Hartman goes to waivers and is eligible to return to Washington's practice squad if he clears, the same path he's traveled twice before.

Washington opens the season September 14 at home against the Chicago Bears.