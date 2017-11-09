SAT NOV 11 – CONCERT FOR A CURE at Riverside

John P. McGowan Concert for a Cure Saturday, November 11th from Noon until 8pm at Buffalo RiverWorks. Their tagline is “Rock Out Against Cancer” and they’ve got 15 local bands to do the rocking–some of which are listed below. This is all to support the American Cancer Society. 100% of all ticket sales ($10) will go directly to the American Cancer Society (Relay for Life) to support cancer research.

This event began in 2013 and has been held at Canalside in Buffalo, NY for 3 consecutive years. In August of 2011, John P. McGowan lost his battle with cancer. John was a patient at Roswell Park, and during his time there his family grew a strong compassionate relationship with the Roswell staff and patients. “I wanted to pay tribute to my father and support a cause that affects so many people,”, said John’s son Corey McGowan. “My father’s wish was to one day be able to personally support the cause and help others in need. Unfortunately, my father never lived to see that day so this is a wish my family and I are proud to fulfill for him.”

For tickets and more information please contact Corey McGowan at (716) 341-1040 orcorey.mcgowan89@gmail.com.

Line-Up:

The Oneders @ Noon

Scott Celani Bank @ 1pm

Big Sauce Trio @ 2pm

Last Call @ 3pm

K-Gun @ 4pm

Invisible @ Touch 5pm

Shadow Dawn @ 6pm

Sudden Urge @ 7pm