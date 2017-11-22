SAT NOV 25 – GARY ALLAN at Seneca Niagara Casino

The nice thing about Gary Allan is that he plays real country music in the classic sense of the term. So many so-called country artists today produce a blurry mix of top forty pop music and sappy “country” songs about red trucks, dusty roads, blue jeans, and drinking. The piano, fiddles, slide guitars and drums of Allan’s band of excellent musicians are a refreshing change from synthesizers and loops. Like Dwight Yokam, Gary Allan keeps it honest and classic. I’m not saying Gary Allan is another Hank Williams but he’s a genuine country singer, and a good one.







