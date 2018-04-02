Scientology starts its own Television Network — Scientology TV

By Teresa Reile

The Church of Scientology International has launched its own television network – Scientology TV – on Direct TV Channel 320, http://www.Scientology.TV and YouTube.

Broadcasting began March 12, 2018.

Scientology TV can also be viewed on Roku, Amazon TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Amazon Firestick. The network will play on Iphones, Ipads, Ipod Touch and Android devices through mobile apps.

The new network has an ambitious agenda. Its studio, on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, has three sound stages, 136,000 square feet of studio production space, 20 editing suites, 6 voice recording studios, 7 mixing rooms with 5.1 surround sound capabilities and fully integrated broadcast master control.

L. Ron Hubbard (1911-1986) is the founder of Scientology. His life and teachings will be featured on Scientology TV.

Scientology TV runs 24/7 with content fed from six continents through 20 correspondent teams based across the UK, Europe, Africa, Latin America, Australia, Russia, Asia, US and Canada.

Among shows Scientology TV will broadcast are six new series:

Inside Scientology – a behind the scenes view of Scientology.

Meet a Scientologist: a look at the lives of prominent Scientologists in sports, art, entertainment, science and more.

L. Ron Hubbard. “Scientology is the only mainstream religion in existence today that has the voice of its founder fully intact,” Scientology claims. On Scientology TV viewers can listen to L. Ron Hubbard in his own words and voice.

I am a Scientologist: Scientologists from all walks of life describe “in their own words how Scientology has enriched their lives.”

Voices for Humanity: short documentaries on people from all faiths, cultures and nations who are supported in their work through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.

Destination Scientology: Each episode features a different church of Scientology around the world.

Ron Hubbard: in his own Voice: autobiographical vignettes about the life of the founder of Scientology – in his own words and voice.

The network will also present films on beliefs and practices of Scientology.

Dianetics: An Introduction to Scientology teachings, described as revealing “what the mind is and how it works thereby teaching how to rid oneself of unwanted emotions & feelings, psychosomatic illness, fears, hates etc.”

Scientology: Tools for Life purports to show how Scientology will help practitioners to expand their businesses, raise happy children, overcome illiteracy, learn how to study, be a better parent, regain/keep integrity, communicate better, have happy relationships, and overcome “the Ups and Downs of life.”

Other films on Scientology include:

Is it Possible to be Happy?

Personal Integrity

What is Greatness?

Honest People Have Rights Too

Anti-Social/Social Personality

Documentaries on Scientology’s drug education and “human rights” campaigns are featured in The Truth about Drugs series:

Real People, Real Stories – features accounts from people on the dangers of most abused drugs.

They Said, They Lied – features short films “debunking the lies youth hear” about frequently used drugs.

A series of documentaries covering Scientology’s claim that “psychiatry has actually been the cause of the rising tide of drug abuse, mental disorders and violence in society” include:

Psychiatry: An Industry of Death

Making a Killing: the Untold Story of Psychotropic Drugging

The Marketing of Madness: Are We All Insane?

Diagnostic & Statistical Manual: Psychiatry’s Deadliest Scam

The Hidden Enemy: Inside Psychiatry’s Covert Agenda





Scientology leader David Miscavige purchased and renovated the former KCET studios in Los Angeles and renamed it Scientology Media Productions in 2011.



