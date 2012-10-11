“Selfridges manager Jane Sharrocks

Trump has helped other comics, too. HBO’s John Oliver returned Sunday from a three month hiatus to his best ratings for a season premiere. For the second straight week, CBS’ Stephen Colbert, who has concentrated on pointed political comedy in recent months, beat NBC’s usually dominant “Tonight” show in viewership, Nielsen said..

Get What’s On updates directly to your inbox+ SubscribeThank you for subscribing!Could not subscribe, try again laterInvalid EmailIt was a seriously stylish party to celebrate a decade of designer fashion at Selfridges in the city centre.Manchester’s fash pack including celebrities Red Bottoms Sneakers, VIPs, footballers and their wives headed to the exclusive celebration which included a dazzling fashion show circled around the escalators at the heart of the Exchange Square store.And it was rather fitting that among guests at the 10th anniversary bash was former Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly who we’re about to see back on TV in new drama Mr Selfridge, about how the famous department store first started back in 1909.Katherine, who looks a world away from her brassy Corrie character Becky McDonald these days with her sleek brunette bob https://www.redbottomshoes.co.uk, led VIP guests in a toast to the Manc store.She said: “What a wonderful night. When Harry Selfridge first opened the original Selfridges store in 1909 he had a dream, although it’s rather different from today.”Back then there would be no ‘store walkers’, if you didn’t buy something within five minutes you’d be kicked out!”Perfumes were hidden at the back because they were a ladies secret.”But Harry made that big step, like the internet, he revolutionised shopping it makes you feel a lot less guilty about shopping here let me tell you!”Guests’ outfits were as enviable as those on the catwalk at the extravaganza, with Aston Villa goalie Shay Given’s wife Jane dazzling in a red designer dress and the oh so ubiquitous Christian Louboutin heels.Meanwhile Corrie’s Catherine Tyldesley looked stunning in a pale gold fitted dress.But she revealed to The Diary it was actually second hand!She said: “Don’t tell anybody but it’s vintage from the Northern Quarter, so hardly cost a thing!”I’ve had it nipped and tucked to fit me better but I love it, it’s a bit different.”Selfridges manager Jane Sharrocks Red Bottom Shoes, who has been at the store since the day it opened, also delivered an emotional speech on the night.She said: “Over the past ten years we are proud to have hosted some of the most exciting and eclectic people and events here from Fashion Kicks to an evening with the very charming Roland Mouret and a memorable event with the launch of an exclusive blend of Jack Daniels that attracted bearded lookalikes queuing round the store!”In such an exciting year so far that has seen celebrations for the Diamond Jubilee back in the spring and of course the summer of Olympics and Paralympics, truly 2012 has been a year to remember.”After the trauma of last week’s armed robbery at the store, when of designer watches were taken she added: “After the ups there have been some downs too, but here in this pocket sized luxury department store we will not be put out by thieves Red Bottom Shoes Louboutin Shoes Sale, riots or any other city disturbances, and will remain resolute in our mission to put a smile back on people’s faces as ‘the show must go on’.”Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterWhat’s On NewsletterSubscribe to our What’s On newsletterEnter emailSubscribeWhat’s OnallMost ReadMost RecentNorthern QuarterIs this REALLY the worst hotel in Manchester? We check in to find outGuests on TripAdvisor rated this Manchester Hotel the worst in the city but is it really as bad as the reviews say?Manchester FamilyFebruary half term activities in Manchester 2017If you’re looking to have some fun with your kids over the break there are plenty of events to choose fromManchester City CentreBrewdog is offering paid ‘paw ternity’ leave to staff so they can bond with their new dogs”We care about two things above all else: People and beer. We also just really, really like dogs.”.

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