She came outside with her hands in the air and was placed in

El Paso police detectives are trying to identify a man jumped a counter to rob a Kmart pharmacy last month. The unsolved case is Crime Stoppers of El Paso’s Crime of the Week.The man was asking questions about medications and when an employee went to check on an order the man jumped through a pharmacycounter window inthe Kmart at 6375 Montana Ave. In East Central El Paso, police said.The man pushed a female employee, causing her to hurt her arm, and he grabbed several bottles of prescription medicine with codeine and other medicines, police said.Codeine is an opiate pain and coughrelieverthat can be addictive.After the man jumped out the counterwindow, hewas briefly stopped by storesecurity but managed to break away and escape, police said.The robber is in his early 20s, about 5 feet 1 inch tall, with a thin build.

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