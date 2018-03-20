Spanish Punk Rocker Scene Launches Tribute To Ramones on 40th Anniversary of Rocket to Russia

By Johnny B. Gaye

Music Critic

Various artists of the Spanish Punk Rocker scene, pay homage to Ramones with a record full of rhythms and nuances, keeping the original spirit of the band and adding also, a touch of ska and party to celebrate the 40th anniversary of its album Rocket to Russia.

It’s happening! Ramones are more alive than ever in the hearts of millions of people around the world. In Spain, several groups from the Punk Rock scene have joined forces, thanks to the well-known Punk Rock band Ska Kerman to work together in an EP tribute to one of the most universal Punk Rocker bands of all times.

On December 31, the reissue of Ramones album Rocket to Russia was released, a fact that motivated the idea of making a tribute in the form of an EP, joining forces with other well-known and underground artists of the Spanish Punk Rocker scene.

Gabba Gabba Ska! is an EP with eight songs performed by artists closely linked to the mythical band from Queens, New York. They are versions composed by Kerman R., leader of the band KERMAN, providing the album with a rhythmic touch and Ska that will surprise everyone.

GABBA GABBA SKA! A Tribute to RAMONES has the following titles:

1. Do yo Wanna Dance

2. I Believe in Miracles

3. Pet Sematary

4. Rockaway Beach

5. Surfin’ Bird

6. Blitzkrieg Bop

7. Sheena Is a Punk Rocker

Gabba Gabba Ska! is available completely free of charge in the main streaming platforms, as the driving band of the project, KERMAN, wanted to make it clear from the beginning, that the economic benefit has not been the engine for working in this tribute. It has been thought, created and released with a non-profit idea, simply and plainly for music lovers in general and RAMONES and KERMAN lovers in particular.

Gabba Gabba Ska! has been thought to be spread and enjoyed around the world and betting on Punk Rock and music as a union between people, showing that in these times of electronic music and Latin genres there are many people who are still betting on rebellion, on think different and on Do it yourself as a way of working.

DOWNLOAD AND STREAMING LINKS

Direct download: https://www.soykerman.com/descargas/send/0-/6-gabba-gabba-ska.html

Itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/album/id1357831693

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0SnkmYu7akDKIPJ3qgBq8K

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLu97r8zwK5X-01B_3KLnKTs-inGHtNdTZ

Google Play Music:

https://play.google.com/store/music/artist/Kerman?id=Aymvjswxz5zxgy4xw5ac3w65msu

Amazon Music: https://music.amazon.es/albums/B07BBWWVZ4/

Deezer: https://www.deezer.com/es/album/58589392

Bandcamp: https://soykerman.bandcamp.com/album/gabba-gabba-ska-a-tribute-to-ramones



