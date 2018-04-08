Special Illumination of Niagara Falls in Support of The Residents of Humboldt Saskatchewan

Niagara Falls, ON – The Niagara Falls Illumination Board will illuminate Niagara Falls in the colours of green and gold this evening, as a symbol of binational support for the residents of Humboldt, Saskatchewan as they deal with the pain and shock emanating from Friday’s terrible crash.

In honour of those who were killed or injured, both the American and Canadian Horseshoe Falls will be illuminated from 9:00 p.m. to 9:15 pm.

This special illumination is timed to coincide with this evening’s gathering of members of the Humboldt community to mourn at the home arena of the Humboldt Broncos, junior hockey team, following the crash which tragically took the lives of 15 people and injured another 14 members of that community.

All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925. The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.