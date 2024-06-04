St. Mary’s School for the Deaf hosts unique Kids Heart Challenge focused on Adapted Physical Education





WHAT: The American Heart Association and St. Mary’s School for the Deaf are working together to make whole-body wellness a priority as students participate in a

unique version of Kids Heart Challenge™. The school event will feature jump roping, trampolines, hula hoops, hopscotch, agility, and additional activities, all created for their Adapted Physical Education (APE) program.





WHEN: June 5th

9:00a.m. – 10:30a.m.

WHERE: St. Mary’s School for the Deaf

Gallagher Gym

2253 Main St.

Buffalo, NY, 14214

WHY: Kids Heart Challenge™ offers schools a curriculum which prepares kids for success by supporting their physical and emotional well-being, new learning

resources and physical activities to meet the needs of today’s youth and educators.





According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans1 only 20% of kids get enough activity to meet physical activity recommendations. The Kids Heart Challenge is rooted in proven science which has shown that kids who are regularly active have a better chance of a healthy adulthood2. In addition to improved physical health, the benefits of physical activity for children include better grades, school attendance and classroom behavior. Physical activity can also help kids feel better, improve mental health, build self-esteem, and decrease and prevent conditions such as anxiety and depression3.





Funds raised by Kids Heart Challenge participants support the American Heart Association’s scientific research and outreach programs, paving the way for technological breakthroughs to improve health outcomes while creating healthier communities.