St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2016

St. Patrick'd Day Parade 2016

Photos by Cheryl Gorski & David Seide www.fashionmaniac.com

Long time friends and photographers, Cheryl Gorski and David Seide began their careers together at Varden Studios in 1988. Today, David specializes as a commercial architect photographer and is currently the president of the Chicago chapter of the ASMP.

While visiting family and friends in his home town of Lewiston, Cheryl invited David to accompany her to the EPIC fundraiser event at the Mansion on Delaware. Once again – 28 years later – the duo were back in action chronicling one of Buffalo's greatest traditions.

We decided to take a walk up the block during the parade to meet "parade-photographer" Glenn Murray. He once had an office inside the Cornell Mansion, which was once Varden Studios.

Way before the Cornell Mansion was Varden Studios, it was the home of Col. S. Douglas Cornell. Known as the most attractive man in Buffalo who loved theater, Col. Cornell had a stage built in his home that showcased many plays. His granddaughter, Katherine Cornell, was an actress in Buffalo in the early twentieth century and participated in many of the plays Cornell was involved. The Albright Knox owns a life size portrait of her.

While I photographed at the studio in the early 90s, historic tour operators would often ask the owners if they could go to the attic to view the stage. Attorney, Thomas J. Eoannou purchased the Cornell Mansion in 1994 and restored it to its original glory.

So, coming full circle and picking up from where things left off, here are the photos from our day at the parade from one mansion to the next. Enjoy!



