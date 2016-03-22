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St. Patrick’s Day Parade 2016 Photos

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Frank Parlato

Check out some great shots from this past weekend's parade from photographer Glenn Murray.  You can see his full album at https://glennmurray.smugmug.com/Events/St-Patricks-Day-Parade-2016/n-bqsKNc/.  