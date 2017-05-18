THE STRUTS – Thursday, May 18

The Rapids Theatre Thurs May 18th 7:30pm $18.50/$22

Before releasing their first album, the Struts opened for the Rolling Stones in front of a crowd of 80,000 in Paris, got hand-picked by Motley Crue to serve as the supporting act for their last performances and toured the United States on a string of sold-out concerts. With their full-length debut album “Everybody Wants” The Struts offer their twist on sleazy glam-rock, delivering huge hooks and making use of lead singer Luke Spiller’s incredible vocal range. “The main mission is to bring back that feeling of fun and rock & roll, especially to all those people who are bored by what’s going on these days” says Spiller. Head to Niagara Falls to see one of the most up-and-coming rock bands performing today.