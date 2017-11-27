SUN DEC 3 – Garrison Keillor with Robin & Linda Williams at Asbury Hall

Buffalo has a large number of NPR listeners, so there is no doubt that fans of Prarie Home Companion will be thrilled to to see its host Garrison Keillor and to hear that magic voice of Lake Wobegon in the intimate space of Babeville. His last visit to Buffalo was at Shea’s. Every week we waited to hear tales of detective Guy Noir or Lives of the Cowboys. And there was always great traditional American music, fiddlers, singers, banjo players, etc. Robin & Linda Williams were with Garrison as far back as the early days of the show. They play a robust blend of bluegrass, folk, old-time and acoustic country that combines wry and socially observant lyrics applied to great melodies.

Tickets: $56 advance. $60 day of show. RESERVED SEATING. at Ticketweb, Babeville Box Office (M-F 10a-5p), or charge by phone 800-594-8499 6:30pm Doors 7:30pm Show







