The Rapids Theatre Fri Apr 28th 8pm $30

With 60 hits under his belt and a pair of Grammy Awards, T-Pain has cemented his reputation as one of the most influential rap artists of all time. T-Pain will be performing tunes from his latest effort, “Stoicville” and he says every song came from his heart. He even shaved off his traditional dreadlocks and his “I am T-Pain Tour” is selling out all over the world. With many artists in the business borrowing a sound that T-Pain helped create, it is only right T-Pain returns to claim his throne.