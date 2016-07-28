Neil Gaiman (Author) Gabriel Ba, Fabio Moon (Artist) Dark Horse Comics (Publisher)

Review by Joe Tell Don’t be confused by the title of this graphic novel, it’s not a self-help book. How To Talk To Girls At Parties is based on a fantastic short story written by Neil Gaiman, one of the most celebrated authors of our time. The story won the prestigious Locus Award for Best Short Story in ’07. The watercolor illustrations by twin brothers Fabio Moon and Gabriel Ba are brilliantly colored, full of energy and passion. The subtle, yet strange, narrative follows a pair of teenage boys who are on their way to a house party. “Girls! Girls!, Girls!” Vic shouts as he leads the most reluctant of the pair, Enn, to their destination. To Enn, Vic seems to have the opposite sex all figured out but all is not as it seems at this particular party. Before they arrive, Vic tells the shy and quiet Enn “You just have to talk to them” after Enn admits to his inexperience with girls. Upon hearing the Tum, Tum, Tum of some exuberant music the pair arrive at the party. After Vic pairs off with a girl Enn finds himself walking around the house to find something to drink. Taking Vic’s advice Enn gets up the courage to talk to a couple of girls whose friendly banter is odd yet strangely beautiful at the same time. Enn seems content in their company as the girls speak to him in strange, poetic ways, each relating to him their own unique story. In the end the pair finds out that the girls at this party are different in ways they never expected, leaving them with an experience they will never forget. and, I think, look to our world’s New Frontier.