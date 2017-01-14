TEWKSBURY LODGE TO HOST “TEWKSBURY INCIDENT” REMEMBERANCE EVENT

The Tewksbury Lodge, located at 249 Ohio Street, Buffalo, will host a gathering and presentation on the famous “Tewksbury Incident” on the 58th Anniversary of the accident that occurred on January 21st, 1959. The event will be held on Sunday, January 21st at 2pm.

Individuals will be there who will recall the fateful night when the lake freighter, the Michael K. Tewksbury, hit and knocked down the Michigan Avenue Bridge. The bridge fell into the Buffalo River, causing an ice jam that resulted in flooding in the surrounding areas and even temporarily knocking out the power at Mercy Hospital. The incident was considered a disaster on Buffalo’s waterfront as it blocked shipping traffic on the river and vehicular traffic on the bridge.

Gene Overdorf, a local historian, will moderate the event.

A suggested donation of $5 per person is requested per person for each session and no reservations are required. The Tewksbury Lodge kitchen will be serving food and drinks throughout the sessions as well.

For more information contact Peg at 716-823-4707 ext. 102 or visit www.tewksbury-lodge.com