The Big Arch Burger Is Back: Welcome To The US

McDonald’s has reintroduced the Big Arch burger, but this time it’s coming to the United States. The classic, which has only appeared to this point internationally, is making its debut in America.

The sandwich includes two quarter-pound beef patties, three slices of white cheddar cheese, crispy and slivered onions, pickles, and a signature sauce on a sesame-poppyseed bun.

The sandwich is set to debut in America in just days, with March 3rd being the launch date. McDonald’s announced this in a post on their Instagram account.

“It’s like all ur favorite mcd’s burgers in one burger. big arch out 3.3,” the post reads.

How Long Will The Big Arch Be Available?

McDonald’s has stated that their much anticipated Big Arch sandwich will be available for a limited time only, so if you want to get a bite before it disappears, you’ll have to act fast.

The brand has been reviving many classic sandwiches and items in recent months, most notable reintroducing their Snack Wraps last year.

McDonald’s also brought back their classic ‘Holiday Pies’ at the end of the year last year. The pie features a creamy, smooth custard nestled in a flaky, buttery crust glazed with sugar and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

If you weren’t able to try it, you certainly missed out.

What Are People Saying About The Big Arch Burger?

It seems that most reviews on the burger so far are positive, with one internet user writing, “All in all, a solid and substantial burger. Only the McDs haters are likely to be truly disappointed with this one.”

Another user wrote, “Best Burger 😋 in a Decade 🔥🔥🔥🧨 QPC with more Flavor 92/100 1.”

Some users say the burger doesn’t live up to the price point. One internet user wrote, “Got one yesterday plus a DQPC add Mac sauce and lettuce all for $10.50 all in. It was OK but still prefer the DQPC.”