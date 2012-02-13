The GT R now wears a new matte finished ‘V motion’ grille to

“However, we have found that we have different views on how to evolve the creative and consumer facing parts of the business.”Last year, the company announced plans to close about 50 stores and lay off 8% of its workforce. This was part of what Larsson called a “Way Forward” plan for Ralph Lauren.At the time. Lauren said he was on board with Larsson vision for the company.”I trusting my baby with him, and my baby has to grow up,” Lauren said.Clearly, something happened since then that led Lauren to take back custody of his child.Ralph Lauren CFO Jane Nielsen will lead the company as it searches for a new CEO.

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