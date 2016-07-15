The Passing Parade

— Quixotic Malaysian designer Moto Guo made a splash at Milan’s fashion week in June when he sent model after model to the runway with facial blotches that suggested they had zits or skin conditions. One reporter was apparently convinced, concluding, “Each man and woman on the runway looked miserable.” [Daily Mail (London), 6-20-2016]

— Out of Control: (1) Nelson Hidalgo, 47, was arrested in New York City in June and charged with criminal negligence and other crimes for parking his van near Citi Field during a Mets game and drawing players’ complaints when he ramped up the van’s 80-speaker sound system. “I know it’s illegal, but it’s the weekend,” said Hidalgo. “I usually (just) get a ticket.” (2) Trina Hibberd of Mission Beach, Australia, finally showed concern about the python living inside her walls that she has known about for 15 years but (perhaps “Australian-ly”) had chosen to ignore. In June, it wandered out — a 15-foot-long, 90-pound Scrub Python she calls “Monty.” “All hell broke loose,” a neighbor said later, as snake-handlers took Monty to a more appropriate habitat. [AM New York, 6-20-2016] [Australian Broadcasting Corp. News, 6-21-2016]